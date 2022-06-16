New Gwadar International Airport: Pakistan's 2nd Greenfield Class 4F Airport Nearing Completion

LakeHawk180 said: What is the point of building such a large, elaborate airport in such a sparsely populated space like Gwadar? Looks like an eye-wash csr initiative soon to be another money sink that will never benefit Pakistanis. Click to expand...

Wasted expenditure. China is funding this without realizing that the American installed puppet government will follow America's orders and take over the airport and it over to the Americans as a base to export more innocent children to Guantanamo for $$$$.Beggars can't be choosers.Especially if f the imported government in power consists of convicted criminals and corrupt.