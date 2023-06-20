What's new

New Guidelines To Consider Before Getting sacrificial Animal This Eid

Crimson Blue

Crimson Blue

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 7, 2019
2,227
0
3,076
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
In light of recent development in great nation of Pakistan, you must consider following guidelines before getting a sacrificial animal this Eid. These guidelines are issued for your safety and to make sure you'd have a trouble free Eid.

Failure to follow theses guidelines can result in your family having trouble finding your whereabouts ......



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1670934545187602437
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Bilal9
Dhaka gets quieter as Eid exodus begins
Replies
0
Views
263
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bilal9
Bangladesh Commuters leaving Dhaka face few hurdles
Replies
0
Views
217
Bilal9
Bilal9
beijingwalker
Only 13 countries and territories had ‘healthy’ air quality in 2022, China sees significant improvement
Replies
2
Views
446
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan fears another 'operation' at Zaman Park during Eid holidays
Replies
7
Views
265
villageidiot
villageidiot
Bilal9
Bangladesh Showrooms witness over 40% digital payments for Eid shopping
Replies
0
Views
233
Bilal9
Bilal9

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom