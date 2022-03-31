New Guam defense system could be used to shield U.S. cities, critical domestic infrastructure | InsideDefense.com The Defense Department is drafting plans for a new air- and missile-defense capability -- a $4.4 billion near-term investment -- to provide a mobile land system that protects Guam against advanced Chinese threats as soon as 2026 that could also have utility in other regions of the world...

