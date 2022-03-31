What's new

New Guam defense system could be used to shield U.S. cities, critical domestic infrastructure

The Defense Department is drafting plans for a new air- and missile-defense capability -- a $4.4 billion near-term investment -- to provide a mobile land system that protects Guam against advanced Chinese threats as soon as 2026 that could also have utility in other regions of the world, including protecting U.S. cities and critical domestic infrastructure. The Biden administration’s fiscal year 2023 request seeks $892 million for a new Guam defense system that produces a 360-degree, persistent air and missile...

New Guam defense system could be used to shield U.S. cities, critical domestic infrastructure | InsideDefense.com

The Defense Department is drafting plans for a new air- and missile-defense capability -- a $4.4 billion near-term investment -- to provide a mobile land system that protects Guam against advanced Chinese threats as soon as 2026 that could also have utility in other regions of the world...
