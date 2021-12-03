New Government UFO Report Hints at Surprising Science

I can't believe in the extraterrestrial hypothesis for UFO's until there is some physical evidence of faster than light mass transport. That is, all of the potential exoplanets that might support sentient life are multiple light years from earth. Therefore extraterrestrial craft would have to travel light years to get here, supporting their physical needs to live for years in transit. The little "UFO blips" that are photographed are too tiny to have carried life here from light years away. And, secondly, if they are uninhabited robot probes, they would, at least, produce some electromagnetic signature, which hasn't ever been detected.