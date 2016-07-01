beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 32,008
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
New generation of high-precision positioning chip for BeiDou unveiled
A 22-nanometer chip, the latest generation of China's BeiDou high-precision positioning chip, was recently unveiled in Beijing. The new chip is only a quarter of the size of the last generation and consumes one-fifth of the power, said Li Nan, staff at a BeiDou chip enterprise. In 2019, the total output value of China's satellite navigation and location services industry reached nearly 345 billion yuan (about 50.6 billion U.S. dollars), an increase of 14.4 percent compared with 2018. #China #Technology #BeiDou
