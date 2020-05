The polity can't have it both ways now. When price revision was changed to be reflected daily instead of every fifteen days, the view put forth was that with the change in international prices any reduction thereof could be passed directly to the consumer.



Sure enough it rose when international prices went up, but when it came to reduction, the prices stubbornly stayed still. You can't expouse consumer protection then go and gouge them when it's time to provide relief. Covid excuse works now, but what of the consistent falling prices before all this mess and no change in consumer prices.

