What's new

New gas reserves discovered in Ghotki

AZ1

AZ1

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jul 25, 2017
Messages
5,678
Reaction score
5,392
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The well was drilled down to the depth of 1,250 metres.

GHOTKI (Dunya News) - According to a statement issued by Mari Petroleum Company, the company has discovered new gas reserves at Ghotki district, Dunya News reported on Friday.

This is the sixth consecutive gas discovery by Mari Petroleum Company in the area. According to preliminary results, the well produces 3.1 million standard cubic feet gas per day.

Mari Petroleum Company statement added the well was drilled down to a depth of 1,250 metres. According to experts, the discovery of this new gas reserve will help meet the gas demand in the country.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top