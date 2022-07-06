What's new

New gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria

Akritas

Akritas

FULL MEMBER
Feb 1, 2022
279
0
165
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
A gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria aimed at helping Sofia cut its reliance on Russian gas has been completed and can start commercial operations this month, Greece’s energy minister said on Wednesday.

1657103337870.png


www.reuters.com

Greece says gas link with Bulgaria completed, can start operation this month

A long-delayed gas pipeline between Greece and Bulgaria aimed at helping Sofia cut its reliance on Russian gas has been completed and can start commercial operations this month, Greece's energy minister said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Germany girds for gas rationing, Europe on edge in Russian standoff
Replies
8
Views
589
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Risk of Eurozone Recession Rises as Gas Rationing Looms
Replies
4
Views
168
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
UK Plans To Cut Gas Supplies To Europe
Replies
2
Views
154
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Zibago
Germany Prepares Coal-fired Backup If Russian Gas Stops
Replies
10
Views
324
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
BHAN85
Gazprom fully suspends gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland due to failure to pay in rubles
Replies
12
Views
419
Wolfhunter
Wolfhunter

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom