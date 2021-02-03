New gas, condensate reserves found in Hyderabad



LAHORE – Domestic and industrial consumers are facing shortage of gas across Pakistan since the winter season ... Pakistan wrestles with serious gas shortage 11:25 PM | 19 Dec, 2020LAHORE – Domestic and industrial consumers are facing shortage of gas across Pakistan since the winter season ... Click to expand...



PESHAWAR – The Oil and Gas Development Company on Thursday has announced two new gas reserves in Kohat and Hangu, ... New oil, gas reserves discovered in KPK: OGDCL 02:41 PM | 24 Dec, 2020PESHAWAR – The Oil and Gas Development Company on Thursday has announced two new gas reserves in Kohat and Hangu, ... Click to expand...

12:43 PM | 3 Feb, 2021HYDERABAD – The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) on Tuesday announced the discovery of new gas and condensate reserves in Hyderabad.The OGDCL as the operator (95 percent) and Government Holding (Private) Limited (5%) has discovered gas and condensate from its exploratory well Sial-1, which is located in district Hyderabad, Sindh province.A statement issued by the company stated “The structure of Sial-1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL in-house expertise. The well was drilled down to a depth of 2442 meters. Based on logs data, the well was tested at a rate of 1.146 million standard cubic feet per day of gas and 680 barrels per day (BPD) of condensate through 32/64 inch choke at wellhead flowing pressure of 460 Pounds per square inch (PSI) from lower Goru Formation."The latest discovery would also contribute to lower the supply and demand gap of oil and gas in Pakistan through the exploration and exploitation of indigenous resources.Earlier on December 24, the Oil and Gas Development Company announced two new gas reserves in Kohat and Hangu, which will produce at least 5.7 million cubic feet of gas per day.According to sources, the reserves in Hangu will produce nearly 4.1 million cubic feet of gas per day, while the newly discovered reservoir in Kohat will provide 1.6 million cubic feet of gas per day.