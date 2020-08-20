/ Register

New French Film Encourages Adolescent Muslim Girls To Become Strippers

Discussion in 'Europe & Russia' started by Desert Fox, Aug 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:08 PM #1
    Let's try to understand the Western neo-Liberal Colonialist logic for a second:

    Its wrong for a girl in her early teens to:

    -Wear hijab

    -Get married


    But its okay for adolescent girls to:

    -Become hypersexualized

    -Engage in pre-marital sex with numerous sexual partners


    The same people who tell us early marriage is oppression for girls are the same people who brought us this:



    And of course, this:




    Let's not forget that powerful politicians in every major Western country had connections with serial child-sex-trafficker/pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his pedo-Island.

    And then of course, Islam is "evil" and "backwards" according to these people and their mentally enslaved sympathizers. :)

    @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Dr. Strangelove @Psychic @Yankee-stani @AUz
     
    Last edited: Aug 20, 2020 at 11:35 PM
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:18 PM #2
    I have no words, brother. This is absolutely horrifying.

    This is indeed the future of those Muslims who will lose their deen and get swept by the liberal western culture.

    Look at Europe, soon bestiality, pedophilia, and other vices will become legal.

    May Allah swt protect us and our loved ones from these trials.
     
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:28 PM #3
    Coming to a Muslim country near you, brought to you by Aurat March.

    Ameen!
     
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:37 PM #4
    200 years ago they came with white Jesus and colonialism

    Today nothing has changed but instead of white Jesus now it's depravity, homosexuality, whoredom etc

    The time may be different but the demand is the same, become like us


    There is no half way here our push back is to stand up and identify as Muslims, declare our faith in Islam and counter both the propaganda and depravity they are forcing
     
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:40 PM #5
    Hopefully western societies themselves will be destroyed through these web series phenomena.

    Covid has already exposed how vulnerable these people are.
     
  6. Aug 20, 2020 at 11:41 PM #6
    Waiting for the Pakistani Libturds to come and defend this depravity, the same ones who call Islam "barbaric" and "backwards" because it allows people to marry once they are sexually mature, yet here we have Western neocolonialists pushing for sexualizing adolescent pre-puberty girls let alone sexually mature girls.
     
