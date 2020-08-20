New French Film Encourages Adolescent Muslim Girls To Become Strippers

Let's try to understand the Western neo-Liberal Colonialist logic for a second: Its wrong for a girl in her early teens to: -Wear hijab -Get married But its okay for adolescent girls to: -Become hypersexualized -Engage in pre-marital sex with numerous sexual partners The same people who tell us early marriage is oppression for girls are the same people who brought us this: And of course, this: Let's not forget that powerful politicians in every major Western country had connections with serial child-sex-trafficker/pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his pedo-Island. And then of course, Islam is "evil" and "backwards" according to these people and their mentally enslaved sympathizers. @Pan-Islamic-Pakistan @Dr. Strangelove @Psychic @Yankee-stani @AUz