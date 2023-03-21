New Ferocious Crack Down Against PTI and IK

High-level deliberations equate PTI with ‘gang of miscreants’ Joint session of parliament on 22nd will take decisions to ‘ensure state writ’.

Seems final brutal crack down decided against PTI and IK between Military Junta and their frontmen, PDM.What law and constitution gives army chief to be part of executive and admistration and decide to crack down on a political party.Is General Asim is actually heading the govt? Everything is blatantly out as media has been tamed & Judiciary under intense pressure.Demos in UK, EU, USA against Asim Muneer and ISI atrocities have proven final straw on camel's back and Asim mumeer has cracked and become furious.This is final thrust of the Junta who are blind like days of 1971.Things will worse.High-level deliberations equate PTI with ‘gang of miscreants’