What's new

New Ferocious Crack Down Against PTI and IK

imadul

imadul

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
3,289
0
4,339
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Seems final brutal crack down decided against PTI and IK between Military Junta and their frontmen, PDM.

What law and constitution gives army chief to be part of executive and admistration and decide to crack down on a political party.
Is General Asim is actually heading the govt? Everything is blatantly out as media has been tamed & Judiciary under intense pressure.
Demos in UK, EU, USA against Asim Muneer and ISI atrocities have proven final straw on camel's back and Asim mumeer has cracked and become furious.

This is final thrust of the Junta who are blind like days of 1971.

Things will worse.

www.dawn.com

High-level deliberations equate PTI with ‘gang of miscreants’

Joint session of parliament on 22nd will take decisions to ‘ensure state writ’.
www.dawn.com
High-level deliberations equate PTI with ‘gang of miscreants’
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
2022: A year of constitutional crises, the B word and redefining neutrality
Replies
10
Views
504
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
muhammadhafeezmalik
  • Locked
Will Pakistan’s Military Lose Its Grip on Power?
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
The Eagle
The Eagle
Clutch
The Atlantic upcoming April 2022 detailed article called "Absolute Power": Saudi Arabia and Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)
Replies
1
Views
490
Madni Bappa
Madni Bappa
war&peace
PM orders crack down against power theft
Replies
14
Views
725
Peaceful Civilian
Peaceful Civilian
Champion_Usmani
Pakistan: PTI in a state of dejection - Brigadier (r) Asif Haroon Raja
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
83
Views
4K
Champion_Usmani
Champion_Usmani

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom