Inside the world of Flat Earthers: Growing 'global' movement counts more than 40,000 as believers including basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal who think gravity is a hoax and the deny the world is round

Flat Earthers deny the earth is round and believe the whole concept is an elaborate conspiracy

They reject proven scientific evidence, NASA's photographs and video, as well as basic common sense and choose to believe the Earth is flat, and surrounded by a giant, heavily-policed ice wall

The movement, let by Californian Nathan Thompson, 31, also believe that gravity is just an unproven theory

It has attracted tens of thousands of followers including a number of celebrity adherents, such as rapper B.o.B., former reality TV star Tila Tequila and basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal

Experts believe certain people are attracted to the theory because the (false) belief they know something the rest of the world does not can make them feel superior