What's new

New engineering shields China's desert railway from winds, sand

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,693
-2
81,825
Country
China
Location
China
New engineering shields China's desert railway from winds, sand
For decades, railway maintenance workers in China's Xinjiang had to deal with hard battles against winds and sand in the Gobi Desert to ensure safe rail operations. Now, with the help of new technology and windbreak facilities, the situation is much different.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Silent Soldier l DG ISI Lt. General Akhtar Abdur Rahman
Replies
3
Views
14K
PDF
PDF

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom