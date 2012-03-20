beijingwalker
New engineering shields China's desert railway from winds, sand
For decades, railway maintenance workers in China's Xinjiang had to deal with hard battles against winds and sand in the Gobi Desert to ensure safe rail operations. Now, with the help of new technology and windbreak facilities, the situation is much different.
