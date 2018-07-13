New-Energy Car Sales Double (412,000 units) Despite Subsidy Slowdown

Jul 12, 2018 07:10 PM New-Energy Car Sales Double Despite Subsidy Slowdown By Mo Yelin New-energy vehicles are exhibited at the 12th International Auto Show in Nanchang, Jiangxi province, on Sept. 16. Photo: VCG New-energy vehicles sales in China during the first half of the year doubled to 412,000 units, according to a government-backed industry association. The vehicles sold over the period include 313,000 purely electrical vehicles and 99,000 hybrids, according to statistics released (link in Chinese) Wednesday by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The total number of passenger cars sold during the period, including new-energy vehicles, was about 14 million — a 5.57% year-on-year increase. https://www.caixinglobal.com/2018-0...ouble-despite-subsidy-slowdown-101301217.html