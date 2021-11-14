New Emirati lightweight UCAV "Reach-S"

Philip the Arab
This was the new UCAV made by Halcon and shown at the Dubai airshow, it has 4 Desert sting-16 missiles.
Can you compare it with tb2?
It is lighter in weight but has less endurance and payload. Overall it is quite similar though.