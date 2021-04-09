What's new

New electricity-powered capsule-like sky shuttle Snaking among the rolling mountains in SW China’s Chongqing

Snaking among the rolling mountains in SW China’s Chongqing, the electricity-powered capsule-like sky shuttle runs on a 15.4-km rail line with 15 stops. Passengers can enjoy a comfortable journey in this high-tech metro with low noise, high safety, and strong mountain climbing ability.


 
