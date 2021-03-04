New Economic World Order
Exploring economic policies, global trends, and rising inflation with tonight’s guest, Hamza Farrukh. He is the Vice President at Goldman Sachs and the founder of Bondh E Shams, the solar water charity. What has been his journey like since high school to date? Did he start working at Goldman Sachs right after graduation? How has he started Bondh E Shams? How he was able to get into Wall Street? Where does he see the global economy headed towards? Is the American financial system in recovery? What economic policies are being tested all this time? How does he see The US, China, and the new economic trends? Tune in to know more new geo-economic order, what countries like Pakistan can expect, the value of a dollar, and Pakistan of 2050!
00:00 Tonight’s guest: Hamza Farrukh
01:08 What has been his journey like since high school to date?
09:33 How his trip to India in O-levels make a difference?
14:10 Bondh E Shams
17:05 How he was able to get into Wall Street?
24:50 Where does he see the global economy headed towards?
32:02 Does he think the American financial system is in recovery?
35:01 What economic policies are being tested at this time?
39:43 How did he see the US and the new economic trends?
45:57 China and the US!
54:15 What can we expect for the countries like Pakistan in the new geo-economic order?
1:03:42 How does he see current rising inflation in Pakistan?
1:13:31 Is the value of the dollar representative of a country’s strength?
1:17:54 How he envisions Pakistan of 2050?
