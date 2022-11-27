New Don makes the first move for family..let's see how it plays out

ziaulislam
I think the family decision is to ask PTI to do something major so it can simply ban the party like it has many before
It tested the waters with shooting and picking up and it worked
Next step is finding a way to ban IK or whole party.
I heard the new don nick isnt sapronas but "Hafiz"
