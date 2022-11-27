What's new

New Don makes the first move for family..let's see how it plays out

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,812
10
20,942
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
I think the family decision is to ask PTI to do something major so it can simply ban the party like it has many before


It tested the waters with shooting and picking up and it worked

Next step is finding a way to ban IK or whole party.

I heard the new don nick isnt sapronas but "Hafiz"

Screenshot_20221127_061432.jpg
FB_IMG_1669287336445.jpg
 
Enigma SIG

Enigma SIG

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 20, 2009
6,936
-2
10,208
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Thinking of creating a thread titled Occupied Pakistan where we can track all the shenanigans of the Stasi in control.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

ziaulislam
New cheif minister to be hamza shahbaz
2 3 4 5
Replies
68
Views
2K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
HAIDER
Muftah said: “I don’t know how long I will stay, but the government, God willing, will stay for 6.5 years,”
Replies
4
Views
418
Crimson Blue
Crimson Blue
ghazi52
PM rules out option of allies in new set up
Replies
2
Views
452
ghazi52
ghazi52
Hamartia Antidote
Royal Caribbean Announces Its Newest Ship [new Icon class] – Icon of the Seas. World's largest cruiseship
Replies
2
Views
76
truthseeker2010
T
muhammadhafeezmalik
The strange case of the cricket match that helped fund Imran Khan’s political rise
2 3 4
Replies
45
Views
2K
maithil
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom