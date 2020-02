Newly existent disease is different from undiscovered disease. A newly-existent (medical) condition means it had never happened to anyone in history before the said date. An undiscovered (medical) condition means it has been happening before, perhaps since a long time but has not been noticed.



New diseases keep emerging. Hitherto non-existent diseases come into existence.



It’s a continuous ongoing process. It happens through two ways:



1. Naturally

2. Due to Anthropogenic factors



Within anthropogenic type there are two categories viz unintended type and deliberate conspiracy type.



A new disease emerges naturally because micro-organisms/pathogens evolve, becoming more powerful that give rise to hitherto unfamiliar symptoms in animals. One example of naturally emergent disease could be cancer which is believed to have come into existence even before industrial revolution started. During periods of extraordinary conditions like earthquakes and tsunamis, the speed of this natural evolution of diseases increases exponentially.



A new disease emerges due to anthropogenic reasons when the micro-organisms/pathogens undergo mutations.



An example of humans unintentionally creating a new disease is pathogens developing antibiotic resistance. Humans do this inadvertently by practices like discontinuing the antibiotics consumption when symptoms (of the earlier disease they suffered from) wane and not completing the prescribed course.



A new disease due to deliberate conspiracy comes into existence when government institutions or private corporate entities artificially synthesize bacteria/viruses in laboratories for social/political reasons and/or for financial profits. Some people believe that CIA had invented HIV/AIDS as part of a biological weapons research project at Fort Detrick, Maryland in order to reduce the population of blacks and some other communities.



But the professional doctors have the temerity to say that all diseases have been discovered and well-documented.



Some would say, “If human greed, racism and other wickedness weren’t there, some of these deadly diseases wouldn’t have been invented.” They are only half-correct. If not for these traits of some people, cure to some naturally evolved but dreaded diseases wouldn’t have been invented either. Solution of many devastating diseases like polio, leprosy, malaria and typhoid were discovered by the same community that also produces antibiotic pharmaceutical mafia and racist whites out to exterminate other races. If any phenomenon has positive effects it also has negative side effects. The science & technology talented people are like double-edged sword. They have some vices. As the adage goes, “If you don’t accept someone at their worst, then don’t accept their best.”



Anyway it doesn’t take artificial genetic modification to create stymieing problems. Nature does it in a time-span of a person’s lifetime. Diseases have been rapidly evolving even before industrial revolution started.



- PRTP GWD

