TechMan said:



View attachment 841912 So now this guy has announced that General Faiz Hameed will soon be transfered to GHQ and Peshawar core command will be taken back from him. Who is giving him this information? Is he the new DG ISPR? Click to expand...

hey... dont take it as joke , he is most authentic person in pakistani media right now , as he has direct link with US and GHQ , he is better informed then Lft General Faiz hameed and DG ISPR , some source is saying he is the middle man between Biden administration and GHQ , long ago he reveled, every thing is ready to kick out imran khan from the Govt and look he was right