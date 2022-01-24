New Developments: PPP's Feathers have been ABSOLUTELY RUFFLED!!!

Hello.PPP is a very clever and cunning party - credited of fooling Establishment and Federation again and again.In Power sinceThey have developed vertical arrogance. They have become addicted to power.In last week, some strange developments have occurred in Sindh, PTM Leader comes to Karachi and allegedly makes a statement that saysAfaq Ahmed, in his speech, refers to this statement and responded back in kind....Afaq's statements gets blown over proportion and taken out of context and guess what - the accounts which were spreading his speech wereIs not true that Pashteen has some covert support of PPP? What are the odds that he issued that statement on PPP's orders?- MQM's worker got shot dead inby local Sindhi nationalists allegedly. Instead of cooling down, Police baton charged women and raided homes of victim's Khanzada community. MQM got furious and issued hot statements.Now, please connect the dots......why these developments occurred or in fact fabricated in same month? Who stands to benefit from this?Jamat Islami has sent waves of panic across PPP ranks....The prospects of ALL Opposition joining the sit in are bright and PPP is pissing in her pants....PPP is also seeing how Pashtuns and Mujhajirs are united against this black law and protesting......PPP in the past has made US and Pashtuns fight as Saleem Safi says....She might want to do it again so that she can remain in power comfortably - Classic Divide and Rule.Please concentrate on LG Law protests - this is where everyone should be and this is what everyone should be talking about.Good Day !!!