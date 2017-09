New Delhi’s economic policies need a dose of Chinese advice

Known as a pro-market and pro-business leader, Modi's words and actions pull different ways. In other words, instead of confining itself to providing public goods and the governance promise that came with the 2014 election slogan - "Minimum Government but Maximum Governance," the Modi administration has become the source of devastating policy distortions.

However, logical-sounding policies do not automatically translate to good ones: even though Modi's economic reforms appear to be based on sound reasoning, implementation is by no means immune to missteps.

Instead of stable macro-level policies and smooth implementation, Modi's grand demonetization and GST reforms were introduced one after another, like a blitz.