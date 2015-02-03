New Delhi shows positive attitude, frontline Indian troops may remain over winter: expert

Leading Chinese experts said on Saturday that the unshakable will and military advantages of China might force India to return to reason and avoid a direct confrontation in the border region.

The defense ministers of China and India met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow, Russia on Friday, with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe expressing China's firm determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.Singh said India hopes that the two sides will adopt a responsible attitude, fully disengage front-line forces as soon as possible, avoid taking measures that may escalate or complicate the situation, and avoid turning divergence into confrontations so as to bring bilateral military relations back to the right track as soon as possible.Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday that the meeting was a positive sign as both sides are seeking to deescalate serious tensions.India has also expressed a willingness to resolve the problem peacefully, and the reasonable and positive attitude shown by the Indian defense minister could mean that New Delhi has realized that aggressive moves by Indian troops in the border region won't win any compromise from China, said Hu.India's aggressive moves earlier this year have forced the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to comprehensively strengthen its logistic capability in the face of a potential long-term stand-off, said a Chinese military expert familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Chinese troops in the region have built infrastructures that allow China to station more troops on the front line than India, the expert said.India can choose to step back and peacefully deescalate the tensions, or venturesomely challenge China's determination and risk the lives of Indian soldiers to maintain or escalate tensions, and China's stance will remain unchanged and the advantages are unshakable, Hu noted.China should still remain cautious and prepare for the worst-case scenario, as India could still order its border troops to remain in the region during the hard winter even if that were to cause non-combat casualties, because New Delhi worries that ending the crisis in a peaceful way with China could be regarded as a failure that would disappoint domestic nationalists, Lin warned.