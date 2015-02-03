What's new

New Delhi shows positive attitude, frontline Indian troops may remain over winter: expert

Feng Leng

Feng Leng

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 3, 2017
3,518
-13
8,788
Country
China
Location
China

New Delhi shows positive attitude, frontline Indian troops may remain over winter: expert - Global Times

www.globaltimes.cn www.globaltimes.cn

The defense ministers of China and India met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Moscow, Russia on Friday, with Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe expressing China's firm determination to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Leading Chinese experts said on Saturday that the unshakable will and military advantages of China might force India to return to reason and avoid a direct confrontation in the border region.

India bears full responsibility for the current China-India border tensions and China's military is fully determined, capable and confident to safeguard China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and not an inch of Chinese territory can be lost, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during his meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh Friday in Moscow.

Singh said India hopes that the two sides will adopt a responsible attitude, fully disengage front-line forces as soon as possible, avoid taking measures that may escalate or complicate the situation, and avoid turning divergence into confrontations so as to bring bilateral military relations back to the right track as soon as possible.

Hu Zhiyong, a research fellow at the Institute of International Relations of the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Saturday that the meeting was a positive sign as both sides are seeking to deescalate serious tensions.

India has also expressed a willingness to resolve the problem peacefully, and the reasonable and positive attitude shown by the Indian defense minister could mean that New Delhi has realized that aggressive moves by Indian troops in the border region won't win any compromise from China, said Hu.

"By the end of September, winter will have arrived in the Ladakh region where temperatures could fall to minus 25 degrees, and India has deployed about 40,000 troops in the region. This is far beyond its logistics capability, and if the tension remained unresolved, the Indian military could see non-combat casualties," Hu noted.

India's aggressive moves earlier this year have forced the People's Liberation Army (PLA) to comprehensively strengthen its logistic capability in the face of a potential long-term stand-off, said a Chinese military expert familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. Chinese troops in the region have built infrastructures that allow China to station more troops on the front line than India, the expert said.

China has deployed more forces with more advanced weapons to the region including anti-air troops, artillery troops and air force with more advanced fighter jets, and if India dares to further escalate the tensions, the PLA can seize air-domination and cause immediate and significant damage to Indian troops, and India's decision-makers appear to have learned these facts, which is why Indian senior officials released pragmatic signals recently, the expert said.

India can choose to step back and peacefully deescalate the tensions, or venturesomely challenge China's determination and risk the lives of Indian soldiers to maintain or escalate tensions, and China's stance will remain unchanged and the advantages are unshakable, Hu noted.

China should still remain cautious and prepare for the worst-case scenario, as India could still order its border troops to remain in the region during the hard winter even if that were to cause non-combat casualties, because New Delhi worries that ending the crisis in a peaceful way with China could be regarded as a failure that would disappoint domestic nationalists, Lin warned.


So China has made public our response if the Indians decide to open fire: PLAAF will wipe Indian Army from the map in Ladakh.
 
Srinivas

Srinivas

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2009
12,258
-20
14,996
Country
India
Location
India
To chinese in PDF who parrot CPC propaganda, how does it feel to come down and staying on ground reality?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
undercover JIX Delhi, UP show IPS officers can’t even manage states but want to control CAPFs: Ex-BSF ADG Indian Defence Forum 1
maximuswarrior Six years after Delhi bus attack, India rape crisis shows no sign of slowing World Affairs 12
Tejas Spokesman India-US 2+2 dialogue shows New Delhi is emerging as a global superpower Central & South Asia 22
doe33 Delhi is all set to hold Indian, Afghanistan trade show Central & South Asia 2
艹艹艹 Japan’s raw deal shows India needs to cure Delhi belly Central & South Asia 0
samlove Indian Navy Ships Delhi, Tarkash and Deepak arrive on 4 day visit to Dubai showing commitment to rel Indian Defence Forum 0
Dubious India Meets Pakistan ... At a Fashion Show in New Delhi Social & Current Events 192
ito Nadal vs Federer show-stopper in Delhi on 12 Dec!!! Members Club 2
Zarvan DefExpo 2016 Weapons show moves out of Delhi Indian Defence Forum 6
isupportaap Has BJP Lost it with Kiran Bedi? Polls Show Kejriwal Will Become Delhi Chief Minister Central & South Asia 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top