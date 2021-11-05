New Delays For Finland’ Squadron 2020 Pohjanmaa Corvette Program

Two years ago, the Finnish Defense Ministry selected Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) and Saab for the building of four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes within the Squadron 2020 program. It appears now that the program is facing a new, 6 to 12 months, delay because of extra design work.

“It has now been confirmed by the shipyard that the ship’s design work needs extra time. The estimate of the design delay notified by the yard to the customer is 6-12 months” Click to expand...

About Pohjanmaa-Class Corvette

Trackfire Remote Weapon Station

TactiCall integrated communication system

Saab Lightweight Integrated Mast (SLIM)

Sea Giraffe 4A Fixed Face radar

Sea Giraffe 1X radar

Saab’s new lightweight torpedo

Ceros 200 radar and electro-optical director

Saab Naval Laser Warning System