New Delays For Finland’ Squadron 2020 Pohjanmaa Corvette Program

Two years ago, the Finnish Defense Ministry selected Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC) and Saab for the building of four new Pohjanmaa-class corvettes within the Squadron 2020 program. It appears now that the program is facing a new, 6 to 12 months, delay because of extra design work.

“It has now been confirmed by the shipyard that the ship’s design work needs extra time. The estimate of the design delay notified by the yard to the customer is 6-12 months” Click to expand...

About Pohjanmaa-Class Corvette

A CGI of the Finnish Navy's future Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (Credit: Finnish MoD) Nathan Gain 04 Nov 2021An initial small delay due to protracted contract negotiations was first announced inbut the program wasby mid-august of the same year.In a new development, the Squadron 2020 Program Director, Major General Lauri Puranen, wrote on the Finnish Armed Forces official blog earlier this week:he added.The consequences for the construction and commissioning of the vessels are currently being investigated. While all parties will remain committed to managing schedule risks and the repercussions of the delay, the delay is also likely to shift to the completion and deployment schedule.However, efforts will continue to be made to adhere strictly to the original deployment schedule so that the new squadron will be completed in 2028, the blog says. Of course, the Corona pandemic has brought its own challenges to all aspects of life and society and is certainly one of the factors behind the delay, it adds.Precisely because of the challenge of the project, a lot of time was set aside for the design of the ship – more than two years. According to the original schedule, shipbuilding was scheduled to begin within 2022. In addition to the design work, during the last couple of years, numerous procurements have been prepared for the class of ships and implemented well in advance due to the long delivery times they require.In addition to the previously decided procurement of a combat system and surface and anti-aircraft missiles, the German company RENK AG will supply ship’s, General Electric (USA)and diesel generators will be supplied by MAN Energy Solutions SE (Germany). The Finnish company Koja Marine supplies air conditioning to the ship class and Furuno Finland Oy is responsible for the implementation of the Pohjanmaa-class navigation system.A CGI of the Finnish Navy’s future Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (Credit: Finnish MoD)For the defense administration, however, things appear to be such that a pandemic alone will not explain the prolongation of the planning phase. ““, Puranen comments.From the point of view of the customer, the Finnish Defense Forces, the situation will become more difficult if the delay begins to affect the Navy’s plans to use and dispose of the fleet’s departing ships.The Hämeenmaa-class and the Rauma-class are already at the end of their service life and their service life cannot be extended indefinitely. Extending service life is also a cost issue. Although the delay came already in the negotiation phase of the agreements, the current delay is manageable from a defense perspective, and even there is still some room for maneuver.“, Puranen concludes.Artist impression of the future Pohjanmaa-class-corvette.The Pohjanmaa-class corvettes (Squadron 2020 program) will be constructed in Finland. They will be multi role surface combatants with ice breaking capabilities. The construction contract (worth 647.6 million Euros) was awarded to Finnish shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions in September 2019. The construction of the four corvettes was set to start in 2022 and end in 2025. Sea trials are expected to begin in 2024. Full operational status of the entire Pohjanmaa-class with the Finnish Navy is expected to be achieved by 2028.Saab was selected in September 2019 to provide and integrate theand sensors of the corvettes. The vessels will be equipped with ESSM surface to air missiles,anti-ship missiles andtorpedoes. Kongsberg will equip the vessels with its. Patria will supply thevariable depth sonar.Saab will provide a wide range of systems and solutions for the Pohjanmaa corvettes, including:Together with the existing four Hamina-class missile boats that are currently being modernized , the four new corvettes will form the backbone of the Finnish Navy from the mid-2020s. They will replace seven older vessels that have been or are due to be decommissioned: the single Pohjanmaa and two Hämeenmaa-class minelayers as wll as four Rauma-class missile boats.Length: 114 m (374 ft)Beam: 16 m (52 ft)Displacement: 3,900 tonnes (3,800 long tons; 4,300 short tons)Crew: 70 to 120 sailors