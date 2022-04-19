New defence Minister of Pakistan says UGANADAN army is most defeated army

Khalil-PTI
FULL MEMBER
New Recruit
- Sep 27, 2018
- 74
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
I'm sure our defence Minister talking about army of Uganda.
90% respected fourm memebers would agree with statement of new defence minister of Pakistan, we all know Uganda is failed state and has most courrpt and lumber 1 incompetent dishonest army.
90% respected fourm memebers would agree with statement of new defence minister of Pakistan, we all know Uganda is failed state and has most courrpt and lumber 1 incompetent dishonest army.