New defence Minister of Pakistan says UGANADAN army is most defeated army

Pakistan army is the army that has surrendered the greatest amount of personnel in its own country. Auch numbers are never seen after world war.



Even if we take the army number 55k instead of 97k still there is no army in the world that has surrender to another army in its own territory.



After that continuously loose azad kahsmir and gilgit baltistan areas.



Lost whole siachen. We are only at the base of it not in the glacier. We dont even share half of it as was given impression .

Lost all wars with india.

Have successfully destroyed their own country by being a slave of america again af again.

There is no army that has defeated or surrendered at a scale Pakistani army does.

Uganda are proud people. Even they fight for the land.



Pakistan do, soldiers do. Pakistan army generals dont