New defence Minister of Pakistan says UGANADAN army is most defeated army

Pakistani can't even compare itself to a small African nation anymore.


There is a famous saying that it's easier to fool a person then to tell that they are being fooled.

Seriously I believe pakistan needs a Chinese like political system. The army and the nleague+ ppp would never let Pakistan( people like Imran khan) succeed.
 
As if ISPR is going to have any shame.to refute it. We all know they only refute when it serves a certain agenda.
This Defense minister belongs to the same party whose quaid says Pakistan is responsible for mumbai hamla. Yet they were still brought to power by phull support of our establishment.
I guess some quarters just never learn.
 
not homogenous enough - at most presidential system
 
You are forgetting the 'offensive' from the west. The brilliant plan that meant that at a time when the nation was literally fighting for its life, the vast majority of the army in the west never fired a shot, and launched no major offensive.
 
Don't forget, PPP is pushing for Mohsin Dawar to be included in the cabinet, while the establishment is putting some slight pressure on PML not to do that.
 
