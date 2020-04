The root cause of anti-Asian violence in the west is the media propaganda war, part of the new Cold War, to stop China's rise. If US hegemony is not toppled soon, all Asians, not just Chinese, will be genocided in a mad rage (because whites cannot tell the difference, think all slanted eyes belong to Chinese). So I hope the white-worshipping Asians who support US imperialism can atone for their sinful thoughts and reform their wicked ways.

Click to expand...