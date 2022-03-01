New data released about the Russian Tsirkon hypersonic missile The Tsirkon surface-launched hypersonic missile probably has a range of up to 1,500 km

According to information published by Tass on March 1, 2022, the Tsirkon surface-launched hypersonic missile has a range of up to 1,500 km (932 mi), commander of Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov Captain 1st Rank Igor Krokhmal said.According to the captain, even the appearance of the Tsirkon missile remains a secret. “The secret hypersonic Tsirkon is under this cover of the versatile launcher. Even its appearance is kept strictly confidential. Knowing the size of the missile tube, we can only speak about the dimensions of the missile with confidence. Its length is about 9 meters, its diameter is 60 centimeters,” Krokhmal said.According to him, he saw the Tsirkon missile only during the launch, when you cannot really see anything in the clouds of smoke and fire, and the Tsirkon is loaded on the frigate in a closed container. “The appearance of the hypersonic missile is one of the classified parameters. Therefore, I have never seen it. And it is impossible to see it at the launch stage. It is impossible at such speeds,” Krokhmal said.The report did not specify when the firing had taken place. The announced Tsirkon launch was performed on February 19 during an exercise of the strategic deterrence forces. According to the report, a seaborne target was hit at a distance of up to 1,000 km. The launch was carried out from the Barents Sea.The Defense Ministry closed a significant area of the Barents Sea for navigation during the drills. “Let them watch, we don’t mind, on the contrary, they will say in their information reports that yes, indeed, there are such weapons. Russia does not deceive us, does not lead us on the wrong track. Let them watch, our drills are open for this,” the captain said, speaking of NATO observers monitoring the tests along the boundaries of the closed area.On February 20, 2019, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his state-of-the-nation address that the Tsirkon hypersonic missile could develop a speed of Mach 9 and had a range of over a thousand kilometers.On August 24, 2021, a contract was signed at the Army 2021 international military and technical forum on the delivery of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles to the Russian Defense Ministry.On December 24, 2021, Putin said that a salvo of Tsirkon had been test-fired “successfully and faultlessly.” The characteristics of the Tsirkon are secret.The state trials of the Tsirkon missile from a surface warship are coming to an end. The missile has been developed and produced by the NPO Mashinostroeniya Enterprise integrated into the Tactical Missiles Corporation (KTRV).