New Crisis

Is the crisis over? Have the judges resolved the crisis? Will everything be hunky dory now?



No, on all counts. A new political crisis has just begun. Consider

The fact that the judges have only given a sitting army chief a reprieve of six months and put the selected government on notice to sort out the matter in the highest civilian forum of the country, parliament, is sufficient proof of this mood. That is the good part.



The case exposes the PTI government to be unprecedentedly incompetent and dangerously stupid.

By dragging the army chief into the dock, yoking him with a six-month extension and compelling the brass to go back to the drawing board and war game the near political future, it has opened the floodgates of nasty debates and speculation about his person no less than his institution.

Two broad conflicts will open shortly. The first is legal.

a simple act of parliament

The first

requires a 2/3 majority in parliament which cannot be obtained without the support of the opposition.

The other option will be challenged in parliament and in the courts again, making it a long drawn out and noisy affair

The second is political.

If, as is likely, Imran Khan persists with his victimization campaign, the opposition will see the political wisdom of not succumbing to any Miltablishment pressure. This may provoke the Miltablishment to lose patience with Imran Khan and fall back on Plan B.

If the Miltablishment’s back is going to be scratched in one case, a balance is likely to be struck by spiking Imran Khan in the other.