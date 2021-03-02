New Cricket Format Being Launched

Story has it that when Cricket was introduced in Germany, Hitler was present for the opening ceremony and first day of the test match. Next day he went about his own business but kept in touch with how the developments of the game, he however was informed that the other team was now batting, third day he found out that first team is about to start their second innings.

Then it was rest day. Late on Fifth day he discovered that second team was playing their second innings. On the final day, the news came in that it's raining heavy and the match is abandoned thus it's a draw.

The Furour was furious, he said what kind of nonsense is this game, you wait for a result for almost a week and all you get is a draw. So reportedly he banned Cricket in Germany.

But as history would have it, One day or 50 overs format was introduced and the test match rest day was done away with.

The 50 overs game still lasted most of the day sometimes Duckworth Lewis system totally ruined the outcome of the result.

To make the game more interesting with always a fair result planners introduced the Twenty 20 game which produced a result within 4 hours. Now to make cricket even more high tempo, next summer the 90 Ball a side game is being introduced so each team will be required to score maximum in 15 overs thus we should see more boundaries and shots being played out of the ground. Should be more exciting with a result within 3 hours.

Let's hope the game doesn't gets shrinked to just the Golden Over.