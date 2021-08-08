New COVID-19 cases in Ontario jump above 400 for first time since mid-June Ontario is reporting over 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for the first time since mid-June.

Where are the new cases?

Update on COVID-19 variants of concern

Ontario vaccination update

TORONTO -- Ontario is reporting over 400 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday for the first time since mid-June.The province reported 423 new infections Sunday, with 6 additional deaths.There were 378 new cases logged on Saturday and 340 on Friday.The seven-day rolling average is now at 261, up significantly from 196 a week ago.The province’s virus-related death toll stands at 9,407.Provincial labs processed more than 14,963 tests, generating a positivity rate of at least 2.0 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.Another 232 people recovered from the disease as of Sunday, resulting in 2,242 active cases across the province.The Ministry of Health says 115 patients are in intensive care and that 85 of those patients are breathing with the help of a ventilator.Toronto is reported 109 new cases, while 57 are in York Region, 51 in Peel Region, 42 in Hamilton and 29 in Windsor-Essex.The Ministry of Health is reporting 28 new cases of the Alpha variant Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 145,592.Officials reported 41 new cases of Delta variant, B.1.617.2, Sunday and the case total is now 5,223.No new cases of the Beta variant, B.1.351, were logged today. So far, there have been a total of 1,493 cases of the Beta variant reported in Ontario.The Ministry of Health is reporting -1 cases of the Gamma variant, P.1 today. They have not provided clarity on the discrepancy.The province said it administered 46,970 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.Throughout Ontario’s seven-month vaccination campaign, over 19.8 million needles have gone into arms.As of Sunday, 9,318,953 people have received both doses and are considered to be fully vaccinated.On Friday, the City of Toronto issued a release stating that Toronto Public Health is now reporting 193,530 people in Toronto are eligible immediately for a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine and urging them to get their vaccine now.Toronto Public Health reported approximately 350,000 people in the city were eligible for a second dose at the end of July.