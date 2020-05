‘The American friends’: New court files expose Sheldon Adelson’s security team in US spy operation against Julian Assange



An exclusive investigation by The Grayzone reveals new details on the critical role Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands played in an apparent CIA spying operation targeting Julian Assange, and exposes the Sands security staff who helped coordinate the malicious campaign.

By Max Blumenthal

Pompeo outlines the attack on Assange

Journey to “the dark side”

One camera feed for Ecuador, another for “the American client”

From top US cyber-crime investigator to Adelson’s security chief

Adelson’s Israeli-American bodyman turns spying middleman

A CIA front in Chinese territory?

“I sense that this person offered him to collaborate with American intelligence authorities”

Spying, stealing diapers, and burglary plans

Sabotaging Assange’s exit strategy, robbery and assassination plots

After a campaign of espionage, an Espionage Act prosecution