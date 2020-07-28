New Commercialisation Policy - For all

Good move???
New commercialisation policy
By Staff Reporter
LAHORE, July 2: The Lahore Development Authority on Saturday devised a new commercialisation policy to boost business-related activities in the city.
According to a press release issued here on Saturday, the policy has been devised after consultations with all stakeholders, including public representatives, trade organisations, shopkeepers, economic experts and architects and the District Planning and Design Committee.
The new ‘business friendly’ commercialisation policy has been issued for 58 roads situated in various housing schemes as well as the area controlled by the LDA.
The press release says ‘unprecedented’ relaxations and incentives had been given to the builders for construction of commercial buildings and to the businessmen for starting new ventures in the new policy.
The new policy envisages permission for all types of business activity on roads allowed for commercialisation, wavier on the conditions regarding construction of multi-storey buildings with basements, size of plots, green belt, parking and open space etc.
The roads where the commercial activity under new policy has been allowed initially are:
Johar Town
Gulshan-e-Ravi,
Main Boulevard,
Garden Town road,
Canal Bank Road, Johar Town,
Main Boulevard of PIA Scheme (Wapda Roundabout to Hakam Chowk),
Main Boulevard of Johar Town (Canal Link Road up to Nursery Chowk), Main Boulevard of Johar Town (Doctors’ Hospital link-up to Bypass road),
Approach Road Shadbagh (From Tajpura Morr to Gol Ground),
Multan Road (Yateem Khana Chowk to Defence Road),
Defence Road (Multan Road to Raiwind Road),
College Road (Ghazi Road to Plot No 1 & 16-5-C-1I Township), Ferozepur Road (Chungi Amar Sadhu to Sua Asil),
Main Boulevard of Garden Town, Main Boulevard of Allama Iqbal Town, Main Boulevard of Shadman,
M Shaukat Ali Road and College Road (Township),
Jail Road, Shabbir Usmani Road (Garden Town),
Sher Shah Road (Gullarpura),
AI-Madina Road and Bagrian Road (Township),
Main Boulevard of Samanabad),
Model Town link road,
Abu-ul-Hassan Isphahani Road (Faisal town),
Wahdat Road,
Ghausul Azam Road,
Main Boulevard of MM Alam Road,
Hali Road,
Stadium Road,
Noor Jahan Road,
Liberty Market,
Shahrah-i-Quaid-i-Azam,
Tariq Road,
backside of the Liberty Market,
Ghalib Road,
College Road,
Park Road and Guru Mangat Road in Gulberg and various others.
DIRECTORATES: Two LDA directorates — Estate Management-I and Estate Management-II — have been clubbed together and named as Directorate of Estate Management.
Muhammad Nauman Khan, Estate Management-I director, has been posted as Director (Estate Management) with immediate effect.
According to a press release, Mr Khan has also been relieved from the additional charge of Land Development-I director.
Liaqat Ali Randhawa, previously posted as Estate Management-II director, has been transferred and posted as LDA Land Development-I director, the press release said.
