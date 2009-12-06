What's new

New cold-proof clothes tailored for China’s border troops

New cold-proof clothes tailored for China’s border troops


The Chinese PLA has recently developed and produced cold-proof quilts and clothes specially tailored for border troops stationed on the highlands. Those soldiers stationed on the border are able to better complete their duties in extreme weather.


 
