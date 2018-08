Anyone thinking that Mr. Buzdar will be running province is living in fools paradise, IK is prone to make wrong decisions like any human being (maybe more) but he isn't that much idiot that he will leave a province who is house of 51% of Pakistan's population on wisdom of Mr. Buzdar - that also when CM actually have more powers than PM in most of areas. He is puppet to showcase that CM is from most backward area and will be acting like rubber stamp while others will be doing the actual job.

