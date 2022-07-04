New chip technology from Israeli Autotalks was selected by a leading car manufacturer and is designed to be integrated into millions of new passenger

טכנולוגיית שבבים חדשה של Autotalks הישראלית נבחרה על ידי יצרן רכב מוביל ומיועדת לשילוב במיליוני מכוניות נוסעים חדשות | New-Tech OnLine המוצרים הראשונים יהיו זמינים כבר בשנה הבאה וישולבו במכוניות הראשונות בשנת 2025 עמוס פרוינד, סמנכ”ל המו”פ של Autotalks: “על בסיס התגובות הנלהבות שקיבלנו, אנחנו מצפים שיצרני רכב מובילים נוספים יאמצו את הארכיטקטורה החדשה וישלבו את שבבי הדור השלישי שלנו בכלי הרכב שלהם” מהנדסי חברת אוטוטוקס...

The first products will be available as early as next year and will be integrated into the first cars in 2025Amos Freund, VP of R&D at Autotalks: "Based on the enthusiastic responses we have received, we expect more leading automakers to adopt the new architecture and integrate our third generation chips into their vehicles."The engineers of the Autotalks company from Kfar Netter have achieved a technological breakthrough that is expected to significantly improve the ability to prevent road accidents by technological means. The Israeli engineers have developed a third and new generation of chipsets from the TEKTON3 and SECTON3 series, which operate with V2X technology, which enables communication between vehicles and other vehicles (cars, bicycles and scooters), road infrastructure such as smart traffic lights, and pedestrians.The V2X technologies that have been on the market so far have provided a solution to scenarios that enable alerts on various road conditions (Day 1 alerts) - alerts on road conditions. The new Ototox chipsets will for the first time allow both all such alerts and the automatic execution of critical actions to save lives on the road such as braking the vehicle before a collision (Day 2). To this end, AutoTox engineers have developed 5G-V2X capabilities that enable the sharing of sensor data between different vehicles. The new products have already been selected by a leading car manufacturer and are designed to be integrated into millions of new passenger cars. The first products will be available in 2023 and will be integrated into the first cars in 2025."The third generation of our chips is an engineering breakthrough that has enabled us to achieve business breakthroughs," said Amos Freund, Autotalks' VP of R&D. “Our engineers were able to design the first V2X chip that supports both Day1 and 2 Day scenarios at the same time. In doing so, they help protect users in cars, bicycles, scooters, alongside pedestrians, and allow for automatic stopping. In addition, they are able to operate at a high ambient temperature, with low power consumption and are offered at an affordable price. ”Freund continued: “The new technological achievements paved the way for business breakthroughs. Based on the enthusiastic responses we have received, we expect more leading automakers to adopt the new architecture and integrate our third generation chips into their vehicles. Autotox will continue to provide the best hardware and software in the V2X field to protect drivers, riders of two-wheeled vehicles and pedestrians. ”Autotox helps reduce road accidents and improve traffic flow through chip arrays. The AutoTox V2X chip is the only sensor in the vehicle capable of providing information about vehicles or other hidden road users, even in inclement weather or poor lighting conditions. The technology significantly improves overall road safety by linking regular vehicles, autonomous cars, motorcycles and pedestrians. Autotox has raised more than $ 150 million since its inception. The company employs about 120 people in Israel, Japan, Korea, Germany and France, and is currently recruiting additional workers.Autotox's third generation chips in V2X technologyAutotalks from Kfar Netter is the world's first developer of chips that include V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communications. The third generation chips announced today, TEKTON3 and SECTON3, are designed to support all future V2X communication requirements. The new chips are the first in the world to support 5G-V2X technology (V2X in fifth generation communications) for Day 2 alerts based on sensor data sharing that enables automated accident prevention operations. Operations such as automatic braking of vehicles currently require functional safety certification. The third generation of Autotox is the first in the world to enable certification for such scenarios, in accordance with ISO26262 ASIL B.The new chips, developed over the past few years, are designed to support all existing standard requirements, DSRC and C-V2X, and future ones include 5 G-V2X (C-V2X Rel. 16/17/18) and IEEE802.11bd (next generation DSRC), While fully backing up.The chips will integrate hardware security (eHSM) modules for ultra-fast V2X, and hardware acceleration to verify the identity of the sender. TEKTON3 also includes a processor unit adapted for simultaneous analysis of V2X Day 1 scenarios (alerts on quiescent situations) and Day 2 V2X (performing critical operations based on sensor data sharing).The low-power third-generation Autotox chips will also expand the capabilities of ZooZ, Autotox's micro-mobility platform, designed to prevent accidents involving electric and non-electric bicycles and scooters and protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians.