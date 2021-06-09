What's new

New Chinese semiconductor firms have tripled in 2021 as Beijing and Washington jockey over technological supremacy

  • The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous national subsidies
  • As China pursues self-sufficiency in semiconductors, Washington is seeking to counter Beijing with a new bill funding domestic fabrication

1623253456125.png


People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters



New Chinese chip firms have tripled in 2021 amid self-sufficiency push

The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous subsidies, as Washington counters with its own policies.
The key to make money in China is to follow the party. THE party that holds the power in Beijing. If the party really wants to achieve something, doesn't matter whether it succeeds, follow the lead and you will surly make good money by tagging along. If the party changes the direction, make sure you follow that closely, too, or you will be just another road kill.
 
