New Chinese semiconductor firms have tripled in 2021 as Beijing and Washington jockey over technological supremacy

New Chinese chip firms have tripled in 2021 amid self-sufficiency push The number of new company registrations in the semiconductor industry from January to May tripled in China, bolstered by generous subsidies, as Washington counters with its own policies.

People visit a display of a semiconductor device at the Semicon China trade fair in Shanghai on March 17. The number of new chip-related companies in China rose threefold in the period January to May compared with the same period in 2020. Photo: Reuters