What's new

New China-Europe train route links Suzhou, Milan

Stranagor

Stranagor

FULL MEMBER
May 11, 2014
1,542
-6
2,719
Country
Russian Federation
Location
China
A train loaded with 100 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) of goods departed the city of Suzhou in east China's Jiangsu Province for Milan, Italy on Monday, marking the first China-Europe freight train linking the two cities.

The exported goods included auto parts and cooking utensils manufactured in Jiangsu worth about 3.73 million U.S. dollars, and are expected to arrive in Milan aboard the X8020 train in 25 days.

According to Suzhou Customs, the city sent 406 China-Europe freight trains in 2021, up 38.12 percent year on year. The total value of transported goods stood at about 2.25 billion dollars, up 66.52 percent.

Suzhou has opened eight China-Europe freight train routes to Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Europe since 2013, covering more than 80 cities.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Stranagor
China's Jiangsu reports record China-Europe freight train trips
Replies
0
Views
121
Stranagor
Stranagor
Stranagor
New cargo train route between east China, Moscow opens
Replies
3
Views
202
FairAndUnbiased
F
Hamartia Antidote
At least 8 dead in hotel collapse in China's Suzhou
Replies
7
Views
518
hirobo2
hirobo2
Stranagor
Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region launches China-Laos int'l freight train
Replies
0
Views
113
Stranagor
Stranagor
Viet
Nippon Express launches China – Vietnam freight service
Replies
3
Views
386
Char
Char

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom