What's new

New cheif minister to be hamza shahbaz

ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
17,286
10
17,663
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Screenshot_20220401-205102_Twitter.jpg


Punjab whole PTI has revolted into multiple groups leading to voting for hamza shahbez

This is surpring and point towards something more then simply zardrai paying off a few people

It means they have already gotten assurance that they wont be disqualified

So how will this be acheived

The courts will drag their feet till after election and them dismiss the case stating lack of need(since election is over)

Such a co ordinated move of parties, electrol, judicary points towards somwthing sinsister..probabaly someone forcing these parties..so its first clearindication that it is the establsihment indeed

Anyway shouldbt be an issue in punjab since IK really doesnt has grass root support their

Lets see how they break KPK assembly since that is needed to get president impeached

1- new PM punjab
Screenshot_20220331-203036_Friendly T.jpg

2- New CM
Screenshot_20220325-065642_Twitter.jpg


3- new president

Maulan-Fazalur-Rehman_16df3c293ec_original-ratio.jpg

4- new CM kpk
???
Lets see how they break KPK..wont be easy but its not necessary to be honest
Who cares what happens in KPK
It was bombed for decade and noone cared
 
Last edited:
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

FULL MEMBER
Sep 25, 2020
1,629
-1
2,315
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
ziaulislam said:
View attachment 829504

Punjab whole PTI has revolted into multiple groups leading to voting for hamza shahbez

This is surpring and point towards something more then simply zardrai paying off a few people

It means they have already gotten assurance that they wont be disqualified

So how will this be acheived

The courts will drag their feet till after election and them dismiss the case stating lack of need(since election is over)

Such a co ordinated move of parties, electrol, judicary points towards somwthing sinsister..probabaly someone forcing these parties..so its first clearindication that it is the establsihment indeed

Anyway shouldbt be an issue in punjab since IK really doesnt has grass root support their

Lets see how they break KPK assembly since that is needed to get president impeached

1- new PM punjab
View attachment 829506
2- New CM
View attachment 829507

3- new president

View attachment 829508
4- new CM kpk
???
Lets see how they break KPK..wont be easy but its not necessary to be honest
Who cares what happens in KPK
It was bombed for decade and noone cared
Click to expand...

I think its obv where this is heading.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met
2
Replies
18
Views
641
Salza
Salza
V. Makarov
Without the reformation of the Establishment, there can be no change in Pakistan.
Replies
6
Views
169
flameboard
F
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Deliverance On Promises: The Hybrid Regime Is Running Out Of Time
2 3 4 5
Replies
65
Views
2K
fisher1
fisher1
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UK court orders frozen bank accounts of Shahbaz Sharif, family to be restored
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
77
Views
5K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
AsianLion
  • Locked
Has PTI got lost 'Punjab' back after Budget announcement? or it Risk loosing forever in next election 2023
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
shanipisces2002
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom