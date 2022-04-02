New cheif minister to be hamza shahbaz

Punjab whole PTI has revolted into multiple groups leading to voting for hamza shahbezThis is surpring and point towards something more then simply zardrai paying off a few peopleIt means they have already gotten assurance that they wont be disqualifiedSo how will this be acheivedThe courts will drag their feet till after election and them dismiss the case stating lack of need(since election is over)Such a co ordinated move of parties, electrol, judicary points towards somwthing sinsister..probabaly someone forcing these parties..so its first clearindication that it is the establsihment indeedAnyway shouldbt be an issue in punjab since IK really doesnt has grass root support theirLets see how they break KPK assembly since that is needed to get president impeached1- new PM punjab2- New CM3- new president4- new CM kpk???Lets see how they break KPK..wont be easy but its not necessary to be honestWho cares what happens in KPKIt was bombed for decade and noone cared