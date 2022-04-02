New cheif minister to be hamza shahbaz

ziaulislam
Punjab whole PTI has revolted into multiple groups leading to voting for hamza shahbez
This is surpring and point towards something more then simply zardrai paying off a few people
It means they have already gotten assurance that they wont be disqualified
So how will this be acheived
The courts will drag their feet till after election and them dismiss the case stating lack of need(since election is over)
Such a co ordinated move of parties, electrol, judicary points towards somwthing sinsister..probabaly someone forcing these parties..so its first clearindication that it is the establsihment indeed
Anyway shouldbt be an issue in punjab since IK really doesnt has grass root support their
Lets see how they break KPK assembly since that is needed to get president impeached
1- new PM punjab
2- New CM
3- new president
4- new CM kpk
???
Lets see how they break KPK..wont be easy but its not necessary to be honest
Who cares what happens in KPK
It was bombed for decade and noone cared
