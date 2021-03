A joint Sino-Egyptian project is building a giant new Cairo capable of absorbing 6.5 million people. Only China has the experience and resources to help build such a project. Hopefully this will be a sign of what is to come in Gwadar.On the other hand, watching this I feel like I'm watching the great Pharoahs of ancient Egypt come alive again. One of the few great ancient civilizations capable of building massive construction projects like the great pyramids and ancient temples of the past.