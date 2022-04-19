What's new

New Cabinet takes oath

S

SoulSpokesman

FULL MEMBER
Dec 1, 2016
1,546
-2
1,230
Country
India
Location
India
Prez sahib refuses to administer oath to new Cabinet, goes on sick leave. Makes a point as far as the dignity of his post would allow.

www.dawn.com

New PM Shehbaz Sharif's cabinet takes oath

Senate chairman has administered the oath to federal and state ministers.
www.dawn.com

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani is administering the oath to federal ministers and ministers of state, who will form the cabinet of newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

According to DawnNewsTV, 31 federal ministers and three ministers of state took the oath.

The ceremony was scheduled to be held on Monday, but it transpired that President Arif Alvi had refused to administer the oath to the lawmakers, compelling the government to postpone the ceremony to 11am Tuesday (today).

According to sources, President Alvi is expected to go on leave on Tuesday over reported illness so that Sanjrani could perform the duty. Previously, the president had also excused himself to administer the oath to Sharif on health grounds after which Sanjrani had taken over the responsibility.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing on Monday, PML-N's Marriyum Aurangzeb had said that the list of cabinet members had yet to be finalised, hinting that last-minute changes could be made before the oath-taking ceremony.

"The decision has been taken with consensus from all coalition partners," she had claimed.

Ruling PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, in a private TV show last night, revealed the names of some of the PML-N leaders who were set to take up ministries in the new cabinet.

According to her, Ahsan Iqbal is likely to get the Ministry of Planning and Development, Azam Nazir Tarar Law, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Energy, while Ayaz Sadiq will get the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Earlier, reports were making rounds that Aurangzeb would be given the portfolio of the information ministry while Rana Sanaullah will be given the reins of the interior ministry despite opposition within the ruling PML-N, and Miftah Ismail was reportedly being considered for finance ministry. However, no official announcement has yet been made in this regard.

Former defence minister Asif had also claimed that PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be given the Foreign Ministry. However, a PPP leader told Dawn that the party chairman was not joining the cabinet in the first phase being announced today and might opt for a ministry after a few days.

On the other hand, some government allies are still said to be “unsatisfied” over the demands they had extended to the government regarding distribution of ministries and other lucrative positions.

It has been learnt that the Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) may not join the cabinet on Tuesday, as the BNP has accused the government of not preventing violent incidents in the province, such as the recent firing on protesters in Chagai.

Similarly, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has demanded immediate general elections after being annoyed over the non-fulfillment of his demands regarding distribution of ministries and some constitutional posts like the offices of the president and Senate chairman.

Regards
 
hunter_hunted

hunter_hunted

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 2, 2010
3,991
-1
4,847
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
SoulSpokesman said:
The oath-taking ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.
Click to expand...

Their hands need to be cut off , the have broken the oath in past many times and we are supposed to trust these oath breakers? Good job Bajwa

Im ready to bet these oath breakers dont even know a word of Quran , just ask them to recite one Surah
 
Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
14,029
5
20,273
Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves swearing in ceremony...

The best Corrupt Cabinet Washington could buy from the basket of Beggars can't be choosers....
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
41,141
-1
87,540
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Just reading the names of the cabinet

Aisa lag raha hai federal cabinet nahi balkai money heist ki team jama hoyi hai
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Ishaq Dar conveys his willingness to take Senate oath virtually from UK.
2
Replies
24
Views
693
akramishaqkhan
akramishaqkhan
HAIDER
I don't think PPP will take ministries in new federal cabinet: Zardari
Replies
13
Views
275
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
P
Modi, Erdogan congratulate Shehbaz for assuming charge of prime minister
Replies
9
Views
309
Finer
Finer
Zibago
GOVT SHOULD COMPLETE ITS TENURE, SADIQ SANJRANI, CHAUDHRY BROTHERS AGREE
Replies
0
Views
392
Zibago
Zibago
P
PPP, PMLN considering legal options to oust government
2
Replies
18
Views
957
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom