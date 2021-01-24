New Business Idea

Intro:



I used to run a firm that helped SME in Europe and SEA to establish business in each others regions. Untill march 2020 my business was blooming, but as COVID19 appeared my company slowly started to loose clients, so in dec 2020 i decided to sell my company and discover new business oppurtunities myself. During my work i learned that in Pakistan there are not many, if any, large manufacturing plants. Basically everything wich requires some engineering effort is imported.



Question:



I would like to start my own business wich would offer a complete solution for manufacturing, like electrical resistance, cartridge heaters, molds, lathes, assembly lines... etc. etc......

I already own some land in Pakistan and know how to start a business, my question is, do you guys think it is a good idea? i mean from my personal experiance i know that the Pakistani industrial sector is pretty hard to convince to change and automate a process. Also it is very hard to research about the market demand.



I would like to start by manufacturing cartridge heaters, because they are cheap to make and in case my plan doesn't work i won't loose a lot of money. Are there important buyers of cartridge heaters in Pakistan?



Please let me know your opinions

Thanks