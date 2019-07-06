Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
New building of Punjab Assembly will be Inaugurated today
Thread starter
hydrabadi_arab
Start date
55 minutes ago
H
hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
Jul 31, 2015
285
0
348
Country
Location
55 minutes ago
#1
SD 10
FULL MEMBER
Sep 27, 2019
930
0
1,178
Country
Location
46 minutes ago
#2
what was the need for this waste of money?
fitpOsitive
ELITE MEMBER
May 27, 2015
9,664
14
11,117
Country
Location
45 minutes ago
#3
Inna lillahi wa inna ilyhi rajioon.
I am remembering many ladies who selling their bodies, just because riasat e madina failed to provide for them.
Mubarak ho lantion tumhain nai imarat per....
Hiraa
FULL MEMBER
Oct 19, 2016
1,451
0
2,764
Country
Location
30 minutes ago
#4
waste of tax payers money so MPA's can feel opulence in AC building.
313ghazi
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
9,155
39
18,587
Country
Location
27 minutes ago
#5
Total waste of public money. He's gone from turning Public building into libraries and colleges to this nonsense. What's wrong with the old one?! We should all protest before billions are wasted.
Cent4
FULL MEMBER
Jul 6, 2009
913
1
692
Country
Location
19 minutes ago
#6
Who approved and started this building and at what time will be interesting to find out for many commenting in this thread.
A
ACE OF HEARTS
FULL MEMBER
Aug 17, 2020
212
0
270
Country
Location
6 minutes ago
#7
They should be have taken into account that ONE THIRD of the building was not needed at all because SOUTH PUNJAB / SERAIKI BELT would become a province soon.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)
graphican
Similar threads
India and Pakistan: Two Nations Always At the Brink of Nuclear War
Yankee-stani
Jul 6, 2019
Replies
1
Views
526
Jul 6, 2019
khansaheeb
Sikh Genocide.
Dhara
May 22, 2017
Replies
3
Views
1K
May 22, 2017
AnnoyingOrange
Sahiwal Coal Power Plant Inaugurated
Muhammad Omar
Aug 1, 2015
Replies
2
Views
1K
Aug 1, 2015
Gentelman
IT minister Anusha awarded UN 'Global Achievers' award
Devil Soul
Dec 15, 2015
Replies
0
Views
359
Dec 15, 2015
Devil Soul
M
Why Christian Missionaries Hate Modi And RSS So Much
MagicMarker
Jun 7, 2018
Replies
3
Views
832
Jun 8, 2018
Tshering22
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
B
Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak
Latest: Baby Leone
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
Japan backs Australia against China’s economic coercion
Latest: crankthatskunk
1 minute ago
World Affairs
A dream that the world conspired against: Manufacturing a warplane in Egypt and the position of the JF-17 Block 3
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
1 minute ago
Arab Defence Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
3 minutes ago
Air Warfare
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Signalian
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: Signalian
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
M
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: Mr.Meap
16 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
S
Pakistan will get New Air Defence system within this Year - CAS on ARY News .
Latest: Shabi1
17 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Featured
National emergency helpline 911 likely to ring in on July 25
Latest: Skywalker
25 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
F-7P and F-7PG
Latest: Yasser76
58 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
B
Children pay the price in Pakistan's mass HIV outbreak
Latest: Baby Leone
A moment ago
Social & Current Events
A
New building of Punjab Assembly will be Inaugurated today
Latest: ACE OF HEARTS
6 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
M
Abid Sher Ali doing a weird exercise in a London Park
Latest: mudas777
13 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
B
Pakistan's Gwadar loses luster as Saudis shift $10bn deal to Karachi
Latest: Baby Leone
19 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Cool: Federal Minister Asad Umer Enjoying Motorcycle ride and Development Work in Karachi
Latest: N.Siddiqui
19 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
3 minutes ago
Air Warfare
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
Latest: Desert Fox 1
49 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
Could China invade the USA?
Latest: Tomcats
57 minutes ago
Military Forum
B
South Korean shipbuilders unveil competing carrier designs
Latest: Beast
Yesterday at 6:47 PM
Naval Warfare
F-117 Nighthawk
Latest: White and Green with M/S
Yesterday at 5:52 AM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
A dream that the world conspired against: Manufacturing a warplane in Egypt and the position of the JF-17 Block 3
Latest: Pakistan Space Agency
1 minute ago
Arab Defence Forum
Chinese Air Force (PLAAF) News & Discussions
Latest: casual
15 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Iranian Missiles | News and Discussions
Latest: Cthulhu
24 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Chinese UAV News & Discussions (Strictly)
Latest: JSCh
35 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Indian Army To Deploy Specially Designed New Boats At Ladakh's Pangong Tso
Latest: GumNaam
54 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Pakistan Affairs
Infrastructure & Development
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom