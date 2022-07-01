New British Army Recruitment campaign

Titled "Nothing can do what a solids can do".A dystopian future is portrayed in which a robotic soldier scouts the terrain of a conflict zone.The one-minute video, to be shown in cinemas, on television and online, features more than 4,000 individual CGI elements and 2,000 sound design samples.It shows that while technology is important to the armed forces, soldiers are still required to make instinctive decisions on the ground.Images of soldiers and robots will also be displayed on billboards in a campaign called Nothing Can Do What A Soldier Can Do.Here's a sneak preview: