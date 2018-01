Many youngsters in the state are being influenced by Khalistani groups active abroad and recruited to kill specific targets, including RSS members and Dera followers



A new brand of Sikh militancy has surfaced in Punjab — educated, suave, clean shaven and mostly millennial young men and women from families with no links to the pro-Khalistan movement, according to police.



Radicalised through social media by Khalistani groups active abroad, these young Sikhs are recruited to kill specific targets set by their handlers, said police after busting several modules behind “targeted killings” in Punjab last year.



“It’s a new way of spreading terrorism. Pro-Khalistani forces are radicalising people using cyber space… That’s why we handed the probe into all such cases to the National Investigation Agency (NIA),” state director general of police Suresh Arora said. “You never know how many such modules they have prepared for anti-national activities.”



The alarm rang after

police arrested five men who are said to be part of a module that had shot dead Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in Ludhiana, Dera Sacha Sauda followers and a Christian pastor between October 31 and November 7, 2017.



These new-age militants have no trace of any Khalistani activity in at least three generations of their families. None of them is from households that suffered the worst during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. They also have no links to “victims” of Punjab’s violent insurgency in the 1980s and early 1990s.



These militants weren’t even born when the riots happened after the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards on October 31, 1984. About 3,000 people were killed in the violence, mostly in New Delhi.



In one module busted this August, police found an 18-year-old Ludhiana girl allegedly brainwashed through Facebook by fundamentalists in Canada and incited to kill Hindu leaders.



Of the 45 suspects arrested so far from different modules, at least 20 are below 35. They are tech and social media savvy. The men have short hair and are clean shaven, though keeping a beard and growing long hair are among the basic tenets of Sikhism.

Heavy police crackdown in the 1990s may have wiped out an armed campaign in Punjab by several Sikh groups for an independent country, Khalistan. But the Khalistani ideology has continued to fester among several fundamentalist Sikhs settled abroad.



These people have

limited appeal and support in Punjab, but intelligence agencies periodically warn of attempts to revive militancy in the state.



Among the five suspects arrested on November 4, 2017, was Jagtar Singh aka Jaggi Johal, from the United Kingdom. He told police the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), a militant group with Harminder Singh Mintoo and Harmeet Singh ‘PhD’ as its top leaders, is doing the bidding of Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services

Intelligence (ISI) to recruit young Sikhs for anti-India activities. Police said the “targeted killing” approach was conceived in 2014 by the ISI. The four other arrested men — Jammu resident Jimmy Singh, Ramandeep, Hardeep Shera and Dharmendra Gugni — corroborated Jagtar’s statement.