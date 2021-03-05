New book details how China is eyeing Ladakh for its 'new silk road' — the CPEC Published by Rupa publications, 'A New Silk Road: India, China and the Geopolitics of Asia' by Kingshuk Nag will be released on 9 March on ThePrint's SoftCover.

China’s aggression lies in President Xi Jinping’s ambitious plans for his nation, argues former journalist Kingshuk Nag in his new bookThe book, published by Rupa publications, will be released on 9 March on ‘SoftCover’ — ThePrint’s e-venue to launch select non-fiction books.In the book, Nag elaborates on why China’s initiation of an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh is not a diversionary tactic to deflect attention from the Covid-19 pandemic, but an effort to get a toehold in Ladakh to strengthen the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).The CPEC leads from Gwadar port in Balochistan to China’s Xinjiang province and passes through Azad Kashmir (Azad Kashmir). Ladakh allows relatively easy access to both Azad Kashmir and Xinjiang, thus opening a shortened path for Chinese imports and exports.Nag re-examines outdated assumptions and makes path-breaking discoveries about China’s new ‘great game’, stating that it is imperative to understand history and learn from it to assess current events.The author insists that India and China are vastly different nations with very diverse political and economic strategies — something that Indians must understand in order to counter the Chinese conundrum.Nag, a former journalist and an award-winning author, has written biographies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (), Atal Bihari Vajpayee (), Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (), Mohan Bhagwat, and Vijay Mallya ().Winner of the Prem Bhatia Award for excellence in political analyses and reporting, the author is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics.