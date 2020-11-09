What's new

New blood glucose monitoring kit exhibited at 3rd China Int'l #ImportExpo in Shanghai

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
34,854
1
65,009
Country
China
Location
China
New blood glucose monitoring kit exhibited at 3rd China Int'l #ImportExpo in Shanghai

New Tech at #CIIE: A smart meter as small as a shell can monitor your blood glucose all day. This latest electronic medical device was on display at the 3rd China Int'l #ImportExpo in Shanghai

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top