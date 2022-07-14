New Bayraktar Akinci UAVs entered the Turkish troops. In addition, contracts for delivery abroad have already been concluded. The Turkish Ministry of Defense does not disclose the number of drones received by the troops. The Akıncı UAV belongs to the class of "heavy" drones and is equipped with a phased array radar. Akıncı is controlled by six computers and an artificial intelligence guidance system. The drone is capable of carrying both conventional and guided weapons. The Bayraktar Akinci is also equipped with air-to-air guided missiles, allowing it to attack aerial targets as well. The wingspan of Bayraktar Akinci is 20 meters, the length of the device is 12.2 meters, the size of the drone is huge and this makes it vulnerable to many air defense systems. The maximum takeoff weight of the UAV is 6000 kg, the maximum payload weight is 1350 kg. The operating altitude of the drone is approximately 9150 meters, the practical ceiling is 12,200 meters. UAV Akıncı can stay in the air for 24 hours and fly, take off and land in a fully automatic mode. UAV maximum speed - 360 km/h