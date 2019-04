NEW BATTLE RIFLE: SPRINGFIELD SAINT VICTOR AR-10

Any time we get to use the term ‘New Battle Rifle’, surely somewhere an angel gets its wings. And while the comments section will most definitely overflow with fiery debates on the definition of, the announcement of the new Springfield Armory Saint Victor AR-10 will please .308 lovers across the United States. With a $1,399 MSRP and a stout feature list, Springfield has made an affordable rifle that will get the attention of shooters who may have never considered owning an AR-10.TFB’s Mike R. Is on deck for a full review of the Saint Victor AR-10 shortly. Stay tuned.AdvertisementMeanwhile, links, specifications and other details can be found below. Springfield Armory SAINT® Victor in .308GENESEO, ILL. (04/24/19) – Springfield Armory® proudly introduces a heavy-hitting addition to the new SAINT® Victor family, the SAINT® Victor .308.The SAINT Victor series of rifles and pistols from Springfield Armory are designed as purpose-built defensive firearms , and manufactured to professional standards for unrivaledperformance.Never before has Springfield Armory offered the popular SAINT® family of rifles in an AR-10 platform, until now. For those who prefer the .308 Winchester/7.62 NATO cartridge, the SAINT Victor .308 is the ultimate lightweight personal defenserifle. Weighing in at only 7.8 lbs., this rifle is purpose built to offer serious power in a quick handling configuration.The SAINT Victor .308 features a 16” lightweight profile CMV barrel that is Melonite® coated inside and out to provide maximum corrosion resistance, and is partnered with an M-Lok free-float 15” handguard that protects the mid-length gas system, chosen for its smooth recoil impulse and reliability. The SAINT Victor .308 features a full-length “interrupted” rail toreduce weight and accommodate modern shooting styles, and the Accu-Tite tension system eliminates movement between the flat-top upper receiver and the lower receiver, ensuring a rock solid feel.The SAINT Victor .308 also features a pinned low-profile gas block, a must-have on a serious use defensive AR rifle. High-quality spring-loaded flip-up sights are included, and aSpringfield Armory designed muzzle brake eliminates barrel rise and softens recoil. An enhanced nickel-boron coated single-stage flat trigger provides more surface area for improvedtrigger contact. The end plate on the rifle features a QD mount for slingattachment. The SAINT Victor .308 features an enhanced bolt carrier group that is also Melonite® finished, witha 9310 steel bolt that is MPI-tested and shot peened for the utmost reliability. A 20-round Magpul Gen M3 PMAG is included.Never a Victim. Always the Victor.[contextly_sl_button] [contextly_personalization_button] [contextly_main_module]