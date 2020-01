Hmmm... On one side the despot of the 7 sandcastles is butchering through his own arms or financing rougue groups who are killing innocent civilians in Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Libya and on the other hand training women for 'peace keeping in 'areas of conflict' clearly the mad tyrant has been drinking too much imported yellow lassi from the subcontinent.. I mean seriously hasn't anyone pointed the irony to the dumb narcissistic butcher.

Click to expand...