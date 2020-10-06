New B&T SPC9 – The Best Of All Worlds?

The new B&T SPC9 Carbine
The Swiss company B&T has developed a new family of modular and hybrid semi-automatic carbines. The name is SPC9 and the caliber is 9×19 mm. To best describe it, you could say that it combines a B&T APC9 with a Heckler & Koch MP5 and an AR15. On top of that, it also accepts either Glock or SIG magazines.
Did B&T go cherry-picking and combined all the best bits into one perfect firearm? Is this the best of all worlds? Until we evaluate and shoot it, we won’t know for sure, so until then we can only describe it and let you make your own mind up.
The gun has a closed bolt blowback action with a hydraulic recoil buffer system. A friend of mine has two old B&T APC9/223 which are fully automatic. He was very impressed with the buffer system.
From the AR15 design, we have the AR stock, the pistol grip and the charging handle. From the Heckler & Koch MP5, we find the 3-lug barrel to mount a suppressor and the secondary (or primary depending on how you see it) charging handle on the front left side. It is non-reciprocating and foldable.
Depending on which lower you chose, you can use all double-stack 9×19 mm Glock magazines from 10 to 33 rounds. Or you can use SIG P320, M17 and M18 magazines.
Here is the description from B&T Switzerland:
The SPC9 is a new 9mm carbine that incorporates many of the features found on the B&T APC9, MP5 and common AR platforms of weapons. It provides excellent handling, accuracy, safety, and a very low recoil impulse thanks to the innovative hydraulic buffer.
The most innovative aspect of this product is that it can be modified by the user to accept any Glock 9mm magazine.
This provides flexibility, cost saving and inter-operability between team members.
Below are shown the current models:Features that are common to the AR platform are:
• AR style telescopic stock
• Non-reciprocating “T” charging handle on top of the receiver
• AR style pistol grip
Features that are commonly found on the MP5 are:
• 3-Lug suppressor mounting
• Second, folding, non-reciprocating cocking handle located above the barrel
APC9 features are:
• 100% ambidextrous trigger group
• Ability to accept B&T 9mm 10/15/20/25/30 round magazines
• Hydraulic buffer
The lower can be exchanged to accept:
• All Glock double column 9mm Glock magazines from 10-round to 33-round sizes
• All SIG Sauer P320/M17/M18 magazines
BT-500001 – B&T Semi-automatic SPC9 Carbine
BT-500001-PDW – B&T Semi-automatic Personal Defense Weapon
BT-500001-SD – B&T Semi-automatic Suppressed Carbine
The specifications:
I was not able to find any pricing yet. The SPC9 is not yet on their website.
You can find the website of B&T Switzerland here: https://bt-ag.ch/en/
What do you think of the new B&T SPC9?
